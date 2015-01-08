Call for Submissions

I'm going to start working on Cashiers du Cinemart #19.



Are you interested in having your work in the new issue? Send your proposals for articles/artwork/whatever to impossiblefunky@gmail.com by November 30, 2014. I'm just looking for a few sentences of description of what you have in mind.



Here's the proposed timeline for CdC #19:



Date Description 11/30/2014 Proposals sent to impossiblefunky@gmail.com 05/14/2015 Rough first draft sent to impossiblefunky@gmail.com as a Word Document 06/15/2015 Feedback/changes returned 08/01/2015 Final version sent to impossiblefunky@gmail.com 09/15/2015 Issue ready for proofing. 10/15/2015 Issue released

Welcome

Welcome to the new Cashiers du Cinemart website. I've been meaning to revamp Impossible Funky for a long time and finally found the time to do so after sitting on this URL for years.



Issues 6-18 of Cashiers du Cinemart are almost entirely available for perusal. I'll be making updates over the next few weeks/months as there's a lot of data clean-up that needs to happen. I'm also hoping to add some images and maybe even put up those first five issues that are only partially digitized at the moment.



The site has a long way to go but I'm hoping it will be a valuable resource once it's done.